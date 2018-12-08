Ouça a nova música de ZAYN – Good Years

“Good Years” Official Lyrics:

I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here

I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here

I close my eyes and see a crowd of a thousand tears

I pray to God I didn’t waste all my good years

All my good years, all my good years

The voices screaming loud as hell

We don’t care bout no one else

Nothing in the world could bring us down

Now we’re so high among the stars without a worry

And neither one, one of us wants to say we’re sorry

I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here

I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here

I close my eyes and see a crowd of a thousand tears

I pray to God I didn’t waste all my good years

All my good years, all my good years

Too much drugs and alcohol

What the hell were we fighting for

Cuz now the whole damn world will know

That we’re too numb and just too dumb

To change the story

Neither one, one of us wants to say we’re sorry

I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here

I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here

I close my eyes and see a crowd of a thousand tears

I pray to God I didn’t waste all my good years

All my good years, all my good years

Need a chance just to breathe, feel alive

And when the day meets the night show me the light

Feel the wind and the fire

Hold the pain deep inside

It’s in my eyes, in my eyes

I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here

I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here

I close my eyes and see a crowd of a thousand tears

I pray to God I didn’t waste all my good years

All my good years, all my good years

I pray to God I didn’t waste all my good years

All my good years, all my good years