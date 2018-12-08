Ouça a nova música de ZAYN – Good Years

“Good Years” Official Lyrics:
I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here
I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here
I close my eyes and see a crowd of a thousand tears
I pray to God I didn’t waste all my good years
All my good years, all my good years
The voices screaming loud as hell
We don’t care bout no one else
Nothing in the world could bring us down
Now we’re so high among the stars without a worry
And neither one, one of us wants to say we’re sorry
I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here
I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here
I close my eyes and see a crowd of a thousand tears
I pray to God I didn’t waste all my good years
All my good years, all my good years
Too much drugs and alcohol
What the hell were we fighting for
Cuz now the whole damn world will know
That we’re too numb and just too dumb
To change the story
Neither one, one of us wants to say we’re sorry
I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here
I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here
I close my eyes and see a crowd of a thousand tears
I pray to God I didn’t waste all my good years
All my good years, all my good years
Need a chance just to breathe, feel alive
And when the day meets the night show me the light
Feel the wind and the fire
Hold the pain deep inside
It’s in my eyes, in my eyes
I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here
I’d rather be anywhere, anywhere but here
I close my eyes and see a crowd of a thousand tears
I pray to God I didn’t waste all my good years
All my good years, all my good years
I pray to God I didn’t waste all my good years
All my good years, all my good years