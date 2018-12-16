Tell Me It’s Over é a nova música de Avril Lavigne

A cantora divulgou a música Tell Me It’s Over, na quarta-feira (12/12), a música faz parte de seu novo álbum de estúdio chamado Head Above Water.

Letra

Tell Me It’s Over

I ain’t playin no games ‘cause I got nothing left to lose

I’m so tired of circular motions, they leave me dizzy and confused

My heart, oh no it’s not your revolving door

I get stuck spinnin’ and spinnin’ and spinnin’

Oh till I collapse on the floor

But every time that you touch me I forget what we’re fighting about

(I forget, I forget, what we’re fightin’)

Oh you come and you leave shame on me for believing every word out of your mouth

Tell me it’s over, if it’s really over

‘Cause it don’t feel like it’s over whenever you’re closing the door, no

So tell me it’s over

Darling you, oh you taste so bittersweet, can’t get you off of my lips

You’re dangerous when you take me like a thief

Oh and I, I should let this go

I try and I try, I try, but why, why won’t you leave me alone

Tell me it’s over

If it’s really over

‘Cause it don’t feel like it’s over whenever you’re closing the door, no

So tell me it’s over, if it’s really over

‘Cause every time you come over it doesn’t feel over no more

So tell me it’s over

I keep on leaving the light on, hoping to find something else ohhh

I’ve played the fool for the last time, I just can’t do this myself

Tell me it’s over, if it’s really over (if it’s really over)

‘Cause it don’t feel like it’s over whenever you’re closing the door, no

Tell me it’s over, if it’s really over

‘Cause every time you come over it doesn’t feel over no more

So tell me it’s over