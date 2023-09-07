Casal viaja de Motorhome pela América e visita Lajinha MG

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
6

Norberto e Carolina, casal da Argentina que viajam pela América visitaram Lajinha e foram recebido pelo prefeito João Rosendo.

Veja vídeo.

