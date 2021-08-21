Coroação da Mini Mis Lajinha 2022 no Oliva Hall – Festas e Eventos

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
2

A menina Luiza Emerick Borges de 7 anos, filha do Danilo e Janaina Cantamissa Emerick, estará recebendo hoje a coroa de Mini Mis Lajinha 2022.
O evento será realizado no Oliva Hall – Festas e Eventos em Lajinha MG.

FAÇA UM COMENTÁRIO

Por favor digite um comentário
Por favor digite seu nome aqui