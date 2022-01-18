Escala de vencimentos do IPVA 2022

IPVA 2022

ESCALA DE VENCIMENTOS:

FINAIS DE PLACA COTA ÚNICA/
1ª PARCELA		 2ª PARCELA 3ª PARCELA
MARÇO ABRIL MAIO
1 e 2 21 25 25
3 e 4 22 26 26
5 e 6 23 27 27
7 e 8 24 28 30
9 e 0 25 29 31

     

