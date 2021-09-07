Especial 7 de Setembro – Jovem Pan – 07/09/21

|Cookie
Falta inteligência para a comentarista da Jovem Pan Amanda, dizendo que ele n ão representa a maioria, então peça o seu candidato Lula para ir para as ruas, você foi muito infeliz na sua fala, quem não enxergar a realidade sinceramente a esquerda perdeu e tem muitos parlamentares, ministros do STF precisam entender o que estão fazendo fora da constituição, simples assim.