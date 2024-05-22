Compacto dos 3 dias de festa da 17ª Prata em Destaque

Por
Jornal das Montanhas
-
12

17ª Prata em Destaque foi realizado no Distrito de Prata, em Lajinha, Minas Gerais, nos dias 17, 18 e 19 de maio.

FAÇA UM COMENTÁRIO

Por favor digite um comentário
Por favor digite seu nome aqui