Filho é morto e mãe diz que não foi por falta de avisar, ele escolheu o caminho errado

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
7

“Honra teu pai e tua mãe, a fim de que tenhas vida longa na terra que o Senhor, o teu Deus, te dá. Êxodo 20:12

 

 

 

FAÇA UM COMENTÁRIO

Por favor digite um comentário
Por favor digite seu nome aqui