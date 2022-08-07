Inauguração do Monumento a Fé Reformada

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
13

Sinodal Uphs

Monumento a Fé Reformada Outubro de 2017, inaugurado dia 06/08/2022, em Alto Jequitibá local que teve inicio e depois se espalhou para todo o Leste de Minas.

FAÇA UM COMENTÁRIO

Por favor digite um comentário
Por favor digite seu nome aqui