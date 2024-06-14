Lançamento da pré-candidatura a prefeito e vice de Lajinha Renatinho e Celso do Oreste PSDB (Jacaré)

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
5

Lançamento da pré-candidatura a prefeito e vice de Lajinha Renatinho e Celso do Oreste.

Local: no Bairro do Itá às 16 horas, com a presença dos deputados Federal Paulo Abi-Ackel do PSDB e estadual Coronel Sandro do PL.

FAÇA UM COMENTÁRIO

Por favor digite um comentário
Por favor digite seu nome aqui