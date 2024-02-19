Nota de falecimento

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
6

Com pesar, comunicamos o falecimento de Maria Prata Caldeira Pena.
Familiares e amigos prestarão uma última homenagem a partir das 12 horas no campo das flores.

O enterro será às 16:00 horas na Capela Municipal.

