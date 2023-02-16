O governo do Bolsonaro deixou marcas que agora serão comparadas com este governo

Devair G. Oliveira
O governo Bolsonaro deixou um legado que jamais o povo vai esquecer, e a descontinuidade de seu governo vai servir para mostrar ao povo o quanto seu governo foi bom, equilibrado e sem corrupção. As estatísticas estão aí para mostrar.

