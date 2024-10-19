Prefeito e candidato à reeleição de Taboão da Serra (SP) é baleado

Político está internado no Hospital Albert Einstein

O prefeito e candidato à reeleição em Taboão da Serra (SP), José Aprígio da Silva (Podemos), foi baleado na tarde desta sexta-feira (18) na Rodovia Régis Bittencourt. De acordo com a Secretaria de Segurança Pública do Estado de São Paulo (SSP), policiais estão na região em busca de informações sobre a autoria dos disparos.
Segundo a Prefeitura de Taboão da Serra, o prefeito e candidato foi atingido quando voltava, dentro do veículo oficial, de uma visita aos locais afetados pelas fortes chuvas da semana passada. 
“No caminho para uma coletiva de imprensa na Nova Sede da Prefeitura, o veículo oficial foi alvo de tiros e um projétil atingiu o prefeito Aprígio no ombro”, informou a prefeitura, em nota.
O prefeito foi encaminhado, inicialmente, à Unidade de Pronto Atendimento Akira Tada, em Taboão da Serra, onde recebeu os primeiros socorros. Posteriormente, foi transferido para o Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, na zona sul da capital paulista, onde segue sob cuidados médicos.
De acordo com a prefeitura, José Aprígio encontrava-se estável no momento da transferência para a capital paulista.

