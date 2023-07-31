Receita paga terceiro lote de restituição do Imposto de Renda

Devair G. Oliveira
Cerca de 5,6 milhões de contribuintes receberão R$ 7,5 bilhões

Cerca de 5,6 milhões de contribuintes que entregaram a Declaração do Imposto de Renda Pessoa recebem nesta segunda-feira (31) o terceiro dos cinco lotes de restituição de 2023. O lote também contempla restituições residuais de anos anteriores.
Ao todo, a Receita Federal desembolsou R$ 7,5 bilhões a 5.632.036 contribuintes. Do valor total, informou o Fisco, R$ 5.585.384.236,58 referem-se a contribuintes com prioridade no reembolso.
A maior parte – 3.879.049 contribuintes – informou a chave Pix do tipo Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas (CPF) na declaração do Imposto de Renda ou usou a declaração pré-preenchida. Novidade na declaração a partir deste ano, a informação da chave Pix dá prioridade no recebimento.
Prioridade legal
O restante dos contribuintes tem prioridade legal, sendo 16.536 idosos acima de 80 anos; 95.047 entre 60 e 79 anos; 9.740 contribuintes com alguma deficiência física ou mental ou doença grave e 30.700 contribuintes cuja maior fonte de renda seja o magistério.
Liberada no último dia 24, a consulta pode ser feita na página da Receita Federal na internet.
Basta o contribuinte clicar em Meu Imposto de Renda e, em seguida, no botão Consultar a Restituição. Também é possível fazer a consulta no aplicativo da Receita Federal para tablets e smartphones.
Pagamento
O pagamento está sendo feito na conta ou na chave Pix do tipo CPF informada na declaração do Imposto de Renda. Caso o contribuinte não esteja na lista, deverá entrar no Centro Virtual de Atendimento ao Contribuinte (e-CAC) e tirar o extrato da declaração. Se verificar uma pendência, pode enviar uma declaração retificadora e esperar os próximos lotes da malha fina.
Se, por algum motivo, a restituição não for depositada na conta informada na declaração – como no caso de conta desativada – os valores ficarão disponíveis para resgate por até um ano no Banco do Brasil.
Nesse caso, o cidadão poderá agendar o crédito em qualquer conta bancária em seu nome, por meio do Portal BB ou ligando para a Central de Relacionamento do banco, nos telefones 4004-0001 (capitais), 0800-729-0001 (demais localidades) e 0800-729-0088 (telefone especial exclusivo para deficientes auditivos).
Caso o contribuinte não resgate o valor de sua restituição depois de um ano, deverá requerer o valor no Portal e-CAC. Ao entrar na página, o cidadão deve acessar o menu Declarações e Demonstrativos, clicar em Meu Imposto de Renda e, em seguida, no campo “Solicitar restituição não resgatada na rede bancária”.
Agência Brasil
