Secretaria da Segurança Pública do Estado de São Paulo 

A Polícia Civil prendeu em flagrante um homem por tráfico de drogas, na cidade de Presidente Prudente. Foram encontrados 997 tijolos de maconha, totalizando 1.036,05 kg.
Os agentes abordaram um caminhão, com placas do Paraguai, quando sentiram um forte cheiro característico da maconha.
A droga foi encontrada a escondida em um assoalho falso na carreta.

 
 

