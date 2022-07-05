O Hospital César Leite ampliou o número de visitantes por paciente.

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
7

São duas visitas por paciente diariamente. O objetivo é organizar o fluxo de pessoas na unidade hospitalar e, portanto, um visitante deverá sair para que o outro acesse o hospital. Na UTI, a visita será de uma única vez.

Fundação Cristiano Varella 728

FAÇA UM COMENTÁRIO

Por favor digite um comentário
Por favor digite seu nome aqui