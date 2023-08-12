Por
Inglaterra elimina Colômbia e pega anfitriã Austrália na semi da Copa

Leoas venceram de virada, por 2 a 1, a última seleção sul-americana


A Inglaterra, atual campeã europeia, se classificou às semifinais da Copa do Mundo Feminina na manhã deste sábado (12) ao vencer a Colômbia de virada, por 2 a 1, no Estádio Olímpico de Sidney, na capital da Austrália, no último duelo das quartas de final. As sul-americanas saíram na frente com um golaço de cobertura de Leicy Santos, mas depois as Leoas empataram com Lauren Hemp e viraram com Alessia Russo.
Pela terceira edição consecutiva as Leoas disputarão as semifinais de um Mundial. O confronto será na próxima quarta (16), às 7h (horário de Brasília), a seleção inglesa enfrentará a anfitriã Austrália que avançou ao derrotar a França por 7 a 6 nas penalidades, na madrugada de hoje (12). 
As equipes fizeram um primeiro tempo equilibrado, com poucas chances reais de gol. As Leoas tiveram dificuldades com a marcação colombiana avançada. Aos 26 minutos, surgiram as duas primeiras finalizações, ambas com Daily. Na primeira delas, após escanteio, a zaga colombiana afastou a bola que sobrou para a camisa 9 testar em direção ao gol, mas a bola foi direto nas mãos da goleira Catalina Pérez. No minuto seguinte, Daily desferiu um belo chute de fora da área, mas a bola foi para fora.
Fechadas na defesa, nas raras oportunidades no campo adversário, as colombianas sobressaíram. Aos 43 minutos, em jogada de LInda Caicedo que avançou até a entrada da área até cruzar para Leicy Santos, que se livrou da marcação antes de chutar da entrada da área, abrindo o placar com um lindo gol de cobertura, sem chances para a goleira Mary Earps. 
Mas a alegria da Colômbia durou pouco. Aos 50 minutos, Alessia Russo recebe cruzamento na área e chuta em cima da goleira Catalina Pérez, que falha ao tentar agarrar. A bola escapa na frente de Lauren Hemp que não perdoa e manda para o fundo do gol, garantindo o empate para a Inglaterra.  
No segundo tempo, as Leoas viraram o placar aos 17 minutos, após falha na defesa adversária. Stanway conseguiu um lançamento preciso entre as linhas da marcação colombiana para Alexia Russo, que girou dentro da área e chutou certeiro, virando o placar para a Inglaterra. As colombianas pressionaram pelo empate. Aos 25 minutos, Bedoya arriscou uma bola de fora da área, mas a goleira Mary Earps defendeu com maestria. Depois, ao 36, foi a atacante Chacón que tabelou com Caicedo antes de chutar forte, mas a defesa inglesa afastou. Apesar do esforço das sul-americanas, a Inglaterra administrou o tempo e a vantagem até o apito final, garantindo a vaga nas semifinais.
Austrália elimina França nos pênaltis 
No primeiro jogo, na madrugada deste sábado (12), a Austrália assegurou uma classificação histórica ao superar a França nos pênaltis, por 7 a 6, após empate em 0 a 0 no tempo regulamentar e na prorrogação. Foram necessárias 20 cobranças para a definição do resultado. Do lado das Matidas, a goleira Arnald brilhou ao defender três cobranças e coube a Vine converter a última delas, garantindo a classificação. Foram quatro cobranças desperdiçadas do lado francês (Becho, Dali, Perisset e Bacha) e três para o australiano (Catley, Arnold e Hunt).
Esta é a primeira vez que a Austália avança às semifinais em oito participações em Mundiais. Já a França, amargou a terceira eliminação seguida nas quartas de final.
Edição: Cláudia Soares Rodrigues

