Atlético derrota Rosario Central e permanece 100% na Libertadores

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
1

Flamengo e São Paulo fazem valer o fator casa e vencem seus jogos

Os três pontos conquistados em casa deixaram a equipe de Minas Gerais com seis pontos, na liderança da sua chave. A segunda posição é ocupada pelo Peñarol (Uruguai), próximo adversário do Atlético-MG na competição continental.
Tendo a vantagem de atuar como mandante, o Galo foi superior no primeiro tempo, e conseguiu abrir o marcador aos 39 minutos, quando Hulk tocou para Gustavo Scarpa, que dominou antes de acertar chute rasteiro e colocado no alvo. Após o intervalo, aos 28, o Rosario chegou a empatar com gol do experiente Malcorra. Mas o time comandado pelo técnico argentino Gabriel Milito precisou de apenas três minutos para voltar a tomar a liderança, com gol do atacante Paulinho.
Flamengo triunfa no Maracanã
A noite desta quarta também foi de vitória para o Flamengo, que, jogando no estádio do Maracanã, bateu o Palestino (Chile) por 2 a 0 para liderar o Grupo E com quatro pontos. O triunfo do Rubro-Negro da Gávea, em jogo que teve a transmissão da Rádio Nacional, foi construído com gols do atacante Pedro, aos 20 do primeiro tempo, e do zagueiro Léo Ortiz, aos 39 da etapa final.
Com os três pontos conquistados em casa o time do técnico Tite chega ao total de quatro, mas ainda tem a possibilidade de ser ultrapassado pelo segundo colocado Bolívar (Bolívia), que tem três pontos e recebe o Millonarios (Colômbia) na próxima quinta nos 3.640 metros de La Paz.
São Paulo respira
O placar de 2 a 0 também foi o da vitória do São Paulo sobre o Cobresal (Chile), no Morumbi. O resultado foi de grande importância para o Tricolor, que havia perdido por 2 a 1 na estreia da competição para o Talleres (Argentina).
Diante de um adversário contra o qual encontrou muita dificuldade, o São Paulo só foi garantir a vitória com gols dos atacantes André Silva e Calleri nos minutos finais do segundo tempo.

