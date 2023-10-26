Campeonato Brasileiro: Palmeiras goleia São Paulo por 5 a 0

O Palmeiras goleou o São Paulo por 5 a 0, na noite desta quarta-feira (25) no Allianz Parque, e assumiu a 3ª posição da classificação do Campeonato Brasileiro com 50 pontos.

Apostando em uma formação com três zagueiros e dois laterais bem avançados, o Palmeiras dominou o confronto desde o primeiro tempo, no qual marcou em três oportunidades, com Breno Lopes, duas vezes, e com Piquerez. Enfrentando um adversário tão superior, o técnico Dorival Júnior realizou mudanças no intervalo, mas a sua equipe ficou ainda mais fragilizada, sofrendo mais dois gols, de Marcos Rocha e de Piquerez.
Tropeço do Bragantino
Quem desperdiçou uma grande oportunidade na rodada foi o Bragantino. Jogando em casa, no estádio Nabi Abi Chedid, em Bragança Paulista, o Massa Bruta foi derrotado por 2 a 1 pelo Atlético-MG e não conseguiu diminuir a vantagem para o líder Botafogo, que não entrou em campo na rodada após a partida com o Fortaleza (que disputa a final da Copa Sul-Americana no próximo sábado) ser adiada.
Com o resultado, o Bragantino viu chegar ao final uma sequência de oito jogos sem derrotas no Brasileiro e permaneceu com 52 pontos, seis a menos do que o Botafogo. O Galo abriu uma vantagem de dois gols graças a Hulk e Igor Gomes, enquanto Talisson descontou para a equipe da casa.
Vitória do Grêmio
Em Porto Alegre, o Flamengo chegou a dar a impressão de que poderia sair com a vitória, mas o Grêmio se recuperou após o intervalo para sair com uma vitória de 3 a 1 que interrompeu a sequência positiva do técnico Tite no comando do Rubro-Negro.
Com o triunfo na partida, que teve transmissão da Rádio Nacional, o Tricolor assumiu a 7ª posição com 46 pontos, enquanto o Flamengo permaneceu com 50 pontos, caindo para o 4º lugar da tabela.
O Grêmio não iniciou bem o confronto, pois sentia demais a ausência do centroavante uruguaio Luis Suarez. Com o controle da partida a equipe da Gávea abriu o marcador aos 41 minutos do primeiro tempo com Everton Cebolinha.
Mas no retorno do intervalo Renato Gaúcho fez substituições que mudaram o rumo da partida, as entradas de Ferreira, Nathan Fernandes e André, que marcaram os gols da virada.
Outros resultados:
Fluminense 5 x 3 Goiás
Athletico-PR 3 x 2 América-MG
Cruzeiro 3 x 0 Bahia
Cuiabá 0 x 1 Corinthians
