Campeonato Brasileiro: Palmeiras goleia São Paulo por 5 a 0

Grêmio supera Flamengo de virada em Porto Alegre

O Palmeiras goleou o São Paulo por 5 a 0, na noite desta quarta-feira (25) no Allianz Parque, e assumiu a 3ª posição da classificação do Campeonato Brasileiro com 50 pontos.

O CHOQUE-REI É ALVIVERDE! 🟢⚪👑



🏆 Palmeiras 5×0 São Paulo

⚽ Breno Lopes (2), Piquerez (2) e Marcos Rocha#AvantiPalestra #PALxSAO#JuntosNoBrasileirão pic.twitter.com/UsSyyFnXil — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) October 26, 2023 Apostando em uma formação com três zagueiros e dois laterais bem avançados, o Palmeiras dominou o confronto desde o primeiro tempo, no qual marcou em três oportunidades, com Breno Lopes, duas vezes, e com Piquerez. Enfrentando um adversário tão superior, o técnico Dorival Júnior realizou mudanças no intervalo, mas a sua equipe ficou ainda mais fragilizada, sofrendo mais dois gols, de Marcos Rocha e de Piquerez.

Tropeço do Bragantino

Quem desperdiçou uma grande oportunidade na rodada foi o Bragantino. Jogando em casa, no estádio Nabi Abi Chedid, em Bragança Paulista, o Massa Bruta foi derrotado por 2 a 1 pelo Atlético-MG e não conseguiu diminuir a vantagem para o líder Botafogo, que não entrou em campo na rodada após a partida com o Fortaleza (que disputa a final da Copa Sul-Americana no próximo sábado) ser adiada.

💪🏾⚫⚪ FIM DE JOGO! O GALO VENCE O BRAGANTINO, 2 A 1, E CONQUISTA MAIS TRÊS PONTOS NO @BRASILEIRAO EM BRAGANÇA PAULISTA!



⚽ Hulk e Igor Gomes marcaram para o Alvinegro#VamoGalo #GaloPaixãoNacional #RBBxCAM 🏴🏳️ pic.twitter.com/lLkSSZVb7s — Atlético (@Atletico) October 26, 2023 Com o resultado, o Bragantino viu chegar ao final uma sequência de oito jogos sem derrotas no Brasileiro e permaneceu com 52 pontos, seis a menos do que o Botafogo. O Galo abriu uma vantagem de dois gols graças a Hulk e Igor Gomes, enquanto Talisson descontou para a equipe da casa.

Vitória do Grêmio

Em Porto Alegre, o Flamengo chegou a dar a impressão de que poderia sair com a vitória, mas o Grêmio se recuperou após o intervalo para sair com uma vitória de 3 a 1 que interrompeu a sequência positiva do técnico Tite no comando do Rubro-Negro.