Fluminense derrota Boca Juniors na garra e fatura 1ª taça Libertadores

O Fluminense é campeão pela primeira vez da Copa Libertadores da América. Após um jogo eletrizante no Maracanã neste sábado (4), o time carioca, comandado pelo técnico Fernando Diniz, derrotou o argentino Boca Juniores por 2 a 1. O gol do título continental saiu no primeiro tempo da prorrogação, dos pés de John Kennedy. No tempo regulamentar o jogo terminou em em 1 a 1, com o atacante argentino Germán Cano abrindo o placar para o Flu e o lateral-direito Advíncula empatando na segunda etapa. 
Foram 15 anos de espera desde a última fez que o Tricolor disputou uma final de Libertadores – em 2008 os cariocas perderam nos pênaltis para os equatorianos da LDU. A história hoje no Maracanã foi outra: além do título que garante premiação total de quase R$ 95 milhões, o Fluminense assegurou vaga na Libertadores do ano que vem, presença no Mundial de Clubes deste ano e também vaga no Super Mundial de Clubes da Fifa em 2025. Com a taça conquistada hoje, o Brasil soma cinco títulos consecutivos na Libertadores. Nas edições anteriores, os troféus ficaram com Flamengo (2019 e 2022) e  Palmeiras (2020 e 2021). 
O Fluminense trocou mais passes e teve mais posse de bola no primeiro tempo,  apesar da defesa bem postada do time argentino. Foram ao todo cinco finalizações do Tricolor, a primeira delas aos 15 minutos, em cobrança de falta de Marcelo, direto para Cano cabecear ao gol, mas o goleiro Romero defendeu com tranquilidade. Dois minutos depois, o argentino Merentiel deu um susto na torcida tricolor: arrancou com a bola do meio de campo e mandou uma bomba da entrada da área, que Fábio atento defendeu com maestria. Aos 26 minutos, Cano tenta abrir o placar de bicicleta, mas falha. Dez minutos depois, foi ele que inaugurou o marcador no Maracanã, após tabelar com Arias. O artilheiro comemorou muito seu 13º gol na Libertadores.
Se na primeira etapa só deu Flu, no segundo tempo o Boca Juniors dominou a bola em campo. O time argentino avançou a linha de marcação, dificultando a saída de bola. Aos quatro minutos, Fabra cruzou para Merentiel que desviou para Medina finalizar, mas ele chutou mal, e ajudou a defesa de Fábio. Seis minutos depois, Advíncula, lateral-direito do Boca, avança pela direita e manda uma bola venenosa à esquerda do gol tricolor. Foi por pouco. E três minutos depois, novamente em jogada pela direita, Advíncula recebe de Medina e chuta certeiro no canto esquerdo, sem chance para Fábio. Tudo igual: 1 a 1. Antes do fim, aos 43 minutos, Merentiel quase vira o placar ao chutar forte quase do meio de campo. A bola passou rente à trave esquerda de Fábio. Já nos acréscimos, Lima rolou para Diogo Barbosa que disparou sozinho, ficou cara a cara com o goleiro Romero, e desperdiçou a chance batendo para fora.
Prorrogação
O Fluminense foi com tudo para o ataque e brilhou a estrela de John Kennedy, que havia entrado nos últimos minutos do tempo regulamentar. A jogada que originou o gol do título começou com Diogo Barbosa que avistou Keno adiantado, lançou a bola e Keno cabeceou para Kennedy acertar o fundo da rede. Na comemoração, o camisa nove tfoi festejar com a torcida e o árbitro Wilmar Rol, subiu o cartão vermelho. Antes do fim, também teve expulso do lado argentino:,Fabra desferiu um tapa no rosto de Nino, capitão do Fluminense. O VAR interveio, e Roldán anotou cartão vermlho para o lateral-esquerdo do Boca.
No segundo tempo da prorrogação,os argentinos amassaram os brasileiros, mas Fábio, goleiro do Fluminense, que completou hoje 100 partidas de Libertadores, fez toda a diferença em campo  Aos cinco minutos agarrou uma bola perigosa de Taborda, num chute de fora da área.  Aos oito minutos, em contra-ataque,  Arias deu passe para Guga, que mandou uma bomba na trave. O Flu seguiu fechado na defesa até o apito final e a consquista do título inédito da Libertadores.
