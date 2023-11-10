Entenda as mudanças da reforma tributária no Senado

Devair G. Oliveira
Proposta agora tem trava, mais exceções e aumento de fundo regional

A primeira fase da reforma tributária, que pretende simplificar e unificar tributos sobre o consumo, deu mais um passo nesta quarta-feira (8) com a aprovação no Senado. O texto volta à Câmara dos Deputados, onde pode ser votado em sua totalidade ou fatiado, com os pontos sem mudanças promulgados pelo presidente da Câmara, Arthur Lira, e o restante sendo votado posteriormente.
Em meio a uma ofensiva dos governadores do Sul e do Sudeste e a negociações de última hora, foram incluídas exceções entre os setores que terão alíquota reduzida para 40% da alíquota-padrão ou foram incluídos em regimes especiais. Um fundo para o desenvolvimento do Amazonas foi ampliado para outros estados da Região Norte.
Na votação na Comissão de Constituição e Justiça (CCJ), na terça-feira (7), tinha havido mais concessões. Foram aprovadas emendas que atenderam a times de futebol, taxistas e a governadores do Centro-Oeste.
As mudanças principais, no entanto, haviam sido anunciadas pelo relator da reforma no Senado, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), no fim de outubro. Ele criou uma trava para a carga tributária, ampliou o Fundo de Desenvolvimento Regional em R$ 20 bilhões e incluiu uma revisão de regimes especiais a cada cinco anos.
Confira as principais mudanças na reforma tributária no Senado em relação ao que havia sido aprovado na Câmara dos Deputados
Setores com alíquota reduzida
•    Novos segmentos terão alíquota reduzida para 40% da alíquota-padrão do futuro Imposto sobre Valor Adicionado (IVA)
      —    Comunicação institucional
      —    Produtos de limpeza consumidos por famílias de baixa renda
      —    Setor de eventos
      —    Nutrição enteral ou parenteral (que previnem ou tratam complicações da desnutrição)
•    Profissionais liberais com atividades regulamentadas pagarão 70% da alíquota do IVA
      —   Na prática, mudança beneficia apenas empresas, escritórios e clínicas que faturem mais de R$ 4,8 milhões por ano. Isso porque a maior parte dos profissionais autônomos, que ganham abaixo desse valor, está incluída no Simples Nacional
Alíquota zero
•    Seguintes setores passarão a não pagar IVA:
      —   Serviços prestados por Instituição Científica, Tecnológica e de Inovação (ICT) sem fins lucrativos
      —   Compra de automóveis por taxistas e por pessoas com deficiência
      —   Compra de medicamentos e dispositivos médicos pela Administração Pública e por entidades de assistência social sem fins lucrativos
      —   Reabilitação urbana de zonas históricas e de áreas críticas de recuperação e reconversão urbanística
Regimes específicos
•    Inclusão dos seguintes setores em regimes específicos de tributação, com tratamento diferenciado na cobrança e na coleta de tributos
      —   Agências de viagem;
      —   Concessão de rodovias;
      —   Missões diplomáticas;
      —   Serviços de saneamento;
      —   Telecomunicações;
      —   Sociedades Anônimas de Futebol, que terão recolhimento unificado
      —   Serviços de transporte coletivo intermunicipal e interestadual: migraram da alíquota reduzida para regime específico.
Revisão periódica
•    A cada cinco anos, exceções serão revisadas, com custo-benefício avaliado
      —    setores beneficiados deverão seguir metas de desempenho econômicas, sociais e ambientais;
      —     dependendo da revisão, lei determinará regime de transição para a alíquota padrão.
Imposto seletivo
•    Cobrança sobre produtos que gerem danos à saúde ou ao meio ambiente;
•    Alíquotas definidas por lei;
•    60% da receita vai para estados e municípios;
•    Princípio da anualidade: cobrança só poderá começar no ano seguinte à sanção da lei;
•    Imposto regulatório: não tem objetivo de arrecadar, mas regular mercado e punir condutas prejudiciais;
•    Produtos:
      —     possibilidade de cobrança sobre combustíveis;
      —     alíquota de 1% sobre extração de recursos naturais não renováveis, como minério e petróleo;
      —     cobrança sobre armas e munições, exceto as usadas pela administração pública;
•    Exclusão da incidência sobre:
      —     telecomunicações;
      —     energia;
      —     produtos que concorrem com os produzidos na Zona Franca de Manaus.
Cesta básica
•    Restrição do número de produtos com alíquota zero, com desmembramento em duas listas a pedido do Ministério da Fazenda:
      —     cesta básica nacional, com alíquota zero, e caráter de enfrentamento à fome;
      —     cesta básica estendida, com alíquota reduzida para 40% da alíquota padrão e mecanismo de cashback (devolução parcial de dinheiro);
      —     cesta nacional poderá ser regionalizada, com itens definidos por lei complementar.
Cashback para energia e gás de cozinha
•    Devolução obrigatória de parte dos tributos da conta de luz e do botijão de gás para famílias de baixa renda;
•    Ressarcimento ocorreria no momento da cobrança, entrando como desconto na conta de luz;
•    Detalhes a serem regulamentados por lei complementar.
Trava
•    Teto para manter constante a carga tributária sobre o consumo;
•    Atualmente, esse teto corresponderia a 12,5% do PIB;
•    A cada 5 anos, seria aplicada uma fórmula que considera a média da receita dos tributos sobre consumo e serviços entre 2012 e 2021;
•    Fórmula será calculada com base na relação entre a receita média e o Produto Interno Bruto (PIB, bens e serviços produzidos no país);
•    Caso o limite seja superado, a alíquota de referência terá de cair;
•    Redução seria calculada pelo Tribunal de Contas da União, baseado em dados dos entes federativos e do futuro Comitê Gestor do IBS.
Fundo Nacional de Desenvolvimento Regional
•    Fundo que ajudará o desenvolvimento de regiões de menor renda;
•    Aumento da verba de R$ 40 bilhões para R$ 60 bilhões anuais;
•    Transição para o aumento:
•    Fundo começaria com aportes de R$ 8 bilhões em 2029 até chegar a R$ 40 bilhões no início de 2034;
•    Em 2034, aportes subiriam R$ 2 bilhões por ano até atingir R$ 60 bilhões em 2043.
•    Divisão dos recursos:
      —     70% pelos critérios do Fundo de Participação dos Estados (FPE);
      —     30% para estados mais populosos.
Fundo de Desenvolvimento Sustentável
•    Destinado a estados do Norte com áreas de livre-comércio
•    Inicialmente restrito ao Amazonas, foi ampliado para Acre, Rondônia, Roraima e Amapá
•    Mudou de nome para Fundo de Desenvolvimento Sustentável dos Estados da Amazônia Ocidental
Setor automotivo
•    Prorrogação até 31 de dezembro de 2032 de incentivos tributários concedidos a montadoras instaladas no Norte, no Nordeste e no Centro-Oeste
•    Benefício vale apenas para projetos aprovados até 31 de dezembro de 2024
•    Incentivo não poderá ser ampliado
•    Versão inicial do relatório no Senado previa benefício apenas para produção de carros elétricos
•    Emendas dos senadores Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) e Carlos Viana (Podemos-MG) estenderam incentivo a montadoras de veículos movidos a biodiesel e a veículos híbridos movidos a biodiesel e a gasolina
•    Inclusão do biodiesel beneficia produtores rurais
•    Benefício a ser regulamentado por lei complementar
•    Ampliação gerou ofensiva de última hora de governadores do Sul e do Sudeste e críticas de montadoras tradicionais
Bancos
•    Manutenção da carga tributária das operações financeiras em geral;
•    Manutenção da carga tributária específica das operações do FGTS e dos demais fundos garantidores, como Fundo de Arrendamento Residencial (FAR), Fundo Garantidor de Habitação Popular (FGHab), vinculados ao Minha Casa, Minha Vida, e Fundo de Desenvolvimento Social (FDS)
Zona Franca de Manaus
•    Câmara tinha incluído o imposto seletivo sobre produtos concorrentes de fora da região para manter competitividade da Zona Franca;
•    Relator trocou o imposto seletivo por Contribuição de Intervenção no Domínio Econômico (Cide).
Limites a Unidades da Federação
•    Mantido artigo incluído de última hora na Câmara que autoriza estados e Distrito Federal a criar contribuição sobre produtos primários e semielaborados para financiar infraestruturas locais, mas foram acrescentadas restrições:
      —     Permissão apenas a fundos estaduais em funcionamento em 30 de abril de 2023
      —     Com a regra, apenas Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul e Pará poderão manter contribuição;
      —     Contribuição só poderá ser cobrada até 2032, para evitar nova guerra fiscal.
Fundo de Compensação de Benefícios Fiscais
•    Seguro-receita para compensação da perda de arrecadação dos entes federativos com o fim de incentivos fiscais sobe de 3% para 5% do Imposto sobre Bens e Serviços (IBS);
•    Mudança atende a pedido dos estados;
•    Critérios de repartição:
      —     estados e municípios com maior perda relativa (em termos percentuais) de arrecadação;
      —     receita per capita (por habitante) do fundo não pode exceder três vezes a média nacional, no caso dos estados, e três vezes a média dos municípios de todo o país, no caso das prefeituras.
Comitê Gestor
•    Encarregado de gerir a cobrança e a arrecadação do IBS, Conselho Federativo foi rebatizado de Comitê Gestor;
•    Órgão passará a ter caráter exclusivamente técnico, assegurando divisão correta dos recursos, sem capacidade de propor regulações ao Legislativo;
•    Presidente do Comitê Gestor terá de ser sabatinado pelo Senado.
•    Congresso poderá convocar o presidente do Comitê Gestor e pedir informações, como ocorre com os ministros
•    Representação do órgão será feita por integrantes das carreiras da Administração Tributária e das Procuradorias dos estados, do Distrito Federal e municípios.
•    Emenda sobre representantes do órgão acatada a pedido dos Fiscos para impedir criação de carreiras e cargos dentro do Comitê Gestor
Incentivo a estados e municípios
•    Estados e municípios que aumentarem arrecadação ao longo do tempo acima da média dos demais entes receberão maior parcela do Imposto sobre Bens e Serviços (IBS), de competência dos estados e dos municípios
•    Medida cria estímulos para gestores locais melhorarem eficiência da arrecadação
•    Incentivo quer evitar “caroneiros”, governadores e prefeitos que peguem carona na divisão do IBS durante a transição sem se esforçarem para aumentar arrecadação própria, porque a parcela de cada um estará estabelecida após 2028
Matéria alterada às 9h57 para incluir, no item de Alíquota zero sobre a compra de veículos, a possibilidade de pessoas com deficiência, além dos taxistas.
Edição: Aline Leal

