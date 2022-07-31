Está chegando o dia da 30ª FECALD festa do Café com Leite em Durandé nos dias 03 a 06 de agosto

Devair G. Oliveira
Forte produtor de leite e de café, Durandé ganhou destaque nacional devido a realização da FECALD – Festa do Café com Leite de Durandé, realizada anualmente na cidade. Uma das mais movimentadas da região.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/PCVrDaJpxiQ

