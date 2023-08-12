Exposição celebra os 150 anos de nascimento de Santos Dumont

Mostra fica cartaz até o dia 15 de outubro em São Paulo


Neste ano, quando se completam 150 anos de nascimento de Santos Dumont (1873-1932), o espaço cultural Farol Santander, localizado no centro de São Paulo, traz exposição inédita para celebrar o inventor brasileiro, conhecido principalmente pela criação do 14 Bis, um biplano com o qual ele fez o primeiro voo homologado do mundo, reconhecido pela Federação Aeronáutica Internacional.
“As coisas são mais belas quando vistas de cima”. A frase não poderia ter sido escrita por outra pessoa que não o Pai da Aviação, como é considerado o inventor.

Nascido em Minas Gerais, em 20 de julho de 1873, Santos Dumont foi estudar na França, onde deu início aos seus primeiros experimentos com balões e voo controlado. Autodidata, ele participava de todos os estágios, da fabricação até a montagem e experimentação de seus inventos.

Em 1898, projetou e construiu o menor balão tripulado criado naquela época. Em seguida, associando aos balões motores de combustão interna a petróleo, Santos Dumont inventou os balões dirigíveis.
Em 1901, pilotou seu dirigível mais famoso, o Número 6, e foi premiado sobrevoar Paris. Depois da experiência com objetos mais leves, ele passou a estudar um veículo que fosse mais pesado que o ar. E foi assim que surgiu a aeronave mais famosa: o 14 Bis, com a qual ele deu uma volta no campo de Bagatelle, em Paris, diante de uma plateia.
Exposição

“Essa exposição pretende com que se consiga apreender quem foi Santos Dumont”, disse Ceres Storchi, arquiteta e curadora da exposição, em entrevista à Agência Brasil.
Segundo a curadora, a ideia é desmistificar o mito de herói que envolve Santos Dumont, exaltando seus feitos, e torná-lo mais próximo do público. “O fato de transformá-lo em herói, o afastou das pessoas. Gostaria que a exposição servisse para desmistificar essa questão do heroísmo. Ele era uma pessoa que tinha foco, era muito empenhado e botou todas as suas cartas naquilo ali [no objetivo de voar]. Na cabeça das pessoas, ele é o pai da aviação e um herói que fez o 14 Bis mas, para mim, isso é redutivo”, disse a curadora.
A mostra Santos Dumont – o poeta inventor começa com uma réplica do famoso 14 Bis instalada logo na entrada do espaço cultural. Construída por Alan José Calassa, a réplica pesa 150kg, mede 9,6 metros de comprimento por 11,7 metros de envergadura e tem 3,72 metros de altura na extremidade das asas.
“O voo do 14 Bis em Bagatelle foi um voo curto, sustentado com seu próprio motor, que o fez voar. E o 14 Bis da mostra também voa”, explicou a curadora.

Trajetória

A exposição apresenta toda a trajetória de Santos Dumont, desde seu nascimento até suas pesquisas e tentativas de voos em Paris. Ela traz também diversos objetos pessoais e originais do inventor, além de desenhos de projetos, fotos, vídeos e maquetes exclusivas. Mas o que chama a atenção são as versões não só do 14 Bis, como também do La Demoiselle, também conhecido como Libellule, o melhor modelo de avião criado pelo aviador. As versões foram em tamanho real.
Dois pavimentos do espaço são dedicados à mostra. No primeiro, localizado no 24º andar do edifício, são apresentadas as diversas tentativas de Santos Dumont de fazer o homem voar.
O público que visitar esse andar vai poder caminhar sobre uma imagem aérea da cidade, aplicada no piso, com a localização das atividades cotidianas do aeronauta. É nesse andar que estão o Balão Brasil e os 10 modelos de dirigíveis que foram concebidos e testados por Santos Dumont. Para acompanhar as tentativas, as paredes apresentam trechos do livro Os Meus Balões, escrito pelo próprio inventor.
“E lá fui eu, disparado, rompendo a escuridão. Sabia que a velocidade devia ser grande, porém não sentia qualquer movimento. Eu ouvia e sentia a tempestade. Percebi que estava em grande perigo, contudo, esse perigo não era tangível. Aliado a ele, havia uma intensa espécie de satisfação. Como poderei descrevê-la? Lá em cima, na negra solidão, no meio dos relâmpagos e das trovoadas, eu era parte da tempestade”, revela um dos escritos em uma parede.
Neste andar, o público ainda vai encontrar objetos pessoais como cadernos de anotação e um relógio que Louis Cartier criou para o inventor em 1904.

“A exposição acontece em dois pavimentos. O pavimento 24, que é o primeiro que se visita, mostra pesquisa do dirigível Santos Dumont com [objetos] mais leves que o ar, como o balão e os dirigíveis. Nesse pavimento temos o acervo principal, que pertence à Fundação Santos Dumont e ao Museu Paulista. E temos aqui uma breve história sobre a quase obsessão humana pelo voo, desde as questões mais míticas até os planadores e os balões e dirigíveis. No pavimento tem também o mapa de Paris, onde estão algumas coisas sobre a vida de Santos Dumont por lá”, disse a curadora.

No segundo pavimento, no 23º andar, há uma réplica de um modelo funcional em tamanho real do avião La Demoiselle, pilotado por uma figura cênica de Santos Dumont. “O pavimento 23 tem a história de outros precursores de voos. E temos também uma réplica do La Demoiselle, que também voa”, destacou a curadora. Neste andar, ainda se encontram várias fotos de Santos Dumont, uma holografia e dois espaços interativos que apresentam simuladores de voos: um deles, do Dirigível N°6, que flutua sobre Paris e, o outro, um avião Demoiselle.

Também neste espaço as crianças poderão brincar com um quebra-cabeça de magnetos e jogos de memória.
A mostra, que é apresentada pelo Ministério da Cultura, fica em cartaz até o dia 15 de outubro. Mais informações sobre a exposição podem ser obtidas pelo site
https://www.farolsantander.com.br/#/sp/agenda/exp_24
Edição: Maria Claudia

