Feira de Ciências do Colégio Losango Manhuaçu/MG

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
5

Feira de Ciências do Colégio Losango Manhuaçu/MG

GRUPO ARQUIMEDES
Orientadores: Ellaine Christina Mofati e Hericles Mucida
Autores: Emanuelly; Lucas; Mariana e Stella

1 COMENTÁRIO

  1. Amei a apresentação dos alunos!
    A Feira de Ciências é uma excelente forma de desenvolver o conhecimento.
    Parabéns a todos envolvidos! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

FAÇA UM COMENTÁRIO

Por favor digite um comentário
Por favor digite seu nome aqui