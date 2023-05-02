Fiat prepara novo carro popular no Brasil; veja o que já sabemos

De acordo com a publicação, a suspeita do codinome F1H do projeto segue o padrão adotado pela Fiat no passado. Afinal, antes de ser batizado no Brasil, o Mobi era conhecido nos corredores da Fiat como projeto X1H.

Aposenta Argo e Mobi

Com base de C3 e 208, o novo modelo pode aposentar os Fiat Argo e Mobi, que já a dupla se aproxima do fim do ciclo de vida de veículos. Anda não há informações sobre o modelo, tampouco se sabe a data de lançamento. Entretanto, o mais provável é que o carro chegue às lojas em cerca de dois anos. Afinal, a Stellantis prometeu fazer 16 lançamentos até 2025 na América Latina.

A categoria (se é um SUV compacto, sedã ou hatch), bem como outras informações não foram reveladas. Desse modo, caso não haja algo inédito, pode ser que a próxima aposta atenda pelo nome de Novo Uno. Porém, com algo inovador, como sistema híbrido leve e flexível. Afinal, a Stellantis defende que o etanol é uma ótima solução para o Brasil e a região reduzirem as emissões de poluentes.

Seja como for, o visual do novo modelo deverá ser inspirado no do carro-conceito Centoventi (no destaque deste post). Aliás, o CEO global da Fiat, Olivier François, já afirmou que a marca terá produto inédito feito com base no modelo.