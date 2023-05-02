Fiat prepara novo carro popular no Brasil; veja o que já sabemos

Chamado de projeto F1H, novo Fiat terá a mesma plataforma CMP do Peugeot 208 e do Citroën C3 e vai ser feito na fábrica de Betim (MG)Com os preços dos carros cada vez mais altos, a decisão da Fiat surge como um alento. A marca vai produzir um novo modelo compacto para atrair a fatia de consumidores que não quer (ou não pode) pagar tanto para ter um zero-km. Hoje, o modelo novo mais em conta à venda no País, o Kwid, não cruza a porta das revendas Renault por menos de R$ 68.190. Mas ainda é cedo para falar em preço. O que se sabe é que o novato vai ser feito na fábrica de Betim (MG).Conhecido pelo codinome F1H, o veículo terá base em uma plataforma derivada da CMP – de Peugeot 208 e Citroën C3. A confirmação foi feita por um executivo da Stellantis ao site Automotive Business. De acordo com ele, haverá um novo ciclo de investimentos na fábrica mineira. O valor do porte ainda é segredo. “Herdamos essa plataforma para desenvolver um produto local a ser fabricado em Betim”, afirmou a fonte ao site.

De acordo com a publicação, a suspeita do codinome F1H do projeto segue o padrão adotado pela Fiat no passado. Afinal, antes de ser batizado no Brasil, o Mobi era conhecido nos corredores da Fiat como projeto X1H.

Aposenta Argo e Mobi

Com base de C3 e 208, o novo modelo pode aposentar os Fiat Argo e Mobi, que já a dupla se aproxima do fim do ciclo de vida de veículos. Anda não há informações sobre o modelo, tampouco se sabe a data de lançamento. Entretanto, o mais provável é que o carro chegue às lojas em cerca de dois anos. Afinal, a Stellantis prometeu fazer 16 lançamentos até 2025 na América Latina.

A categoria (se é um SUV compacto, sedã ou hatch), bem como outras informações não foram reveladas. Desse modo, caso não haja algo inédito, pode ser que a próxima aposta atenda pelo nome de Novo Uno. Porém, com algo inovador, como sistema híbrido leve e flexível. Afinal, a Stellantis defende que o etanol é uma ótima solução para o Brasil e a região reduzirem as emissões de poluentes.

Seja como for, o visual do novo modelo deverá ser inspirado no do carro-conceito Centoventi (no destaque deste post). Aliás, o CEO global da Fiat, Olivier François, já afirmou que a marca terá produto inédito feito com base no modelo.

 

