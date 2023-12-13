Acusado de matar cinegrafista é condenado, no Rio, a 12 anos

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
9

Santiago Andrade foi atingido quando cobria manifestação em 2014

O 3º Tribunal do Júri do Rio de Janeiro condenou, nesta quarta-feira (13), o artesão Caio Silva de Souza a 12 anos de prisão em regime inicialmente fechado. Ele é um dos acusados de matar o  cinegrafista Santiago Andrade durante uma manifestação (foto), na Central do Brasil, no Rio, em 2014.
Caio havia sido acusado pelo crime de homicídio doloso qualificado por emprego de explosivo, mas os jurados concluíram que não existiu o dolo eventual em matar a vítima. Isso levou à desclassificação do crime e a competência para julgar o réu passou a ser da juíza Tula Correa de Mello, que o condenou pelo crime de lesão corporal seguida de morte. 
Segundo a Justiça, Caio poderá recorrer em liberdade. A sessão de julgamento começou na tarde de terça-feira (12) e durou quase 12 horas, terminando na madrugada de hoje. 
Na mesma sessão, o outro acusado de matar Santiago, o tatuador Fábio Raposo Barbosa, foi absolvido.   
Culpa
Em seu depoimento, Caio disse que carrega a culpa de ter matado um trabalhador, mas que não sabia, inicialmente, que havia cometido o crime. Segundo ele, Fábio se aproximou dele e pediu um isqueiro. Caio teria, então, acendido o rojão, sem saber que se tratava desse tipo de artefato. 
Na versão de Caio, ele imaginou que se tratava de um fogo de artifício que liberava uma explosão de cores e não um rojão. O acusado disse que, depois de acender o artefato e colocá-lo no chão, deixou o local, sem saber que tinha atingido Santiago. 
Já Fábio contou que, durante a manifestação, viu um objeto no chão e pegou, por curiosidade, sem saber que era um rojão. Na versão dele, Caio pediu insistentemente pelo artefato e Fábio o entregou. 
No depoimento, Fábio disse que saiu do local logo em seguida, com os olhos irritados pelo gás lançado pelos policiais, por isso não viu quando Caio acendeu o artefato. Além dos réus, prestaram depoimentos três testemunhas de acusação e duas de defesa.
Edição: Kleber Sampaio

FAÇA UM COMENTÁRIO

Por favor digite um comentário
Por favor digite seu nome aqui