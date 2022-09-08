O cosmonauta Oleg Artemiev registrou o BRASIL visto do espaço em comemoração aos 200 anos da Independência

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
5

ATENÇÃO: O cosmonauta Oleg Artemiev registrou o BRASIL visto do espaço em comemoração aos 200 anos da Independência do Brasil. Viva o Brasil.

MOMENTO MÁGICO E HISTÓRICO VEJA O VÍDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaH6CiB0K80

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/yaH6CiB0K80

FAÇA UM COMENTÁRIO

Por favor digite um comentário
Por favor digite seu nome aqui