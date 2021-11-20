Reunião da Câmara Municipal de Lajinha

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
8

Médico do pronto atendimento de Lajinha fica chateado ao ser acordado a meia noite para atender um paciente.

Até os vereadores da situação ficaram indignados e disseram que irão tomar providencias para que o fato não se repita mais.

FAÇA UM COMENTÁRIO

Por favor digite um comentário
Por favor digite seu nome aqui