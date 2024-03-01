Vereadores de Manhuaçu Dois Pesos e Duas Medidas

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
2

O ano de 2024 já ficou marcado com a disparidade dos reajustes salariais entre vereadores, servidores da Câmara Municipal e do município de Manhuaçu.

Ecoam desigualdades gritantes.

Enquanto os vereadores aprovaram um substancial aumento de 30% para si, ainda que para o próximo ano, para os servidores da Câmara foram contemplados com 12%, acompanhado de vale alimentação. Contrastando, os servidores municipais viram um modesto acréscimo de 6,97%.

Essa disparidade clama por reflexão e ação, evidenciando uma urgente necessidade de equidade e justiça salarial.

Nosso município merece um futuro onde todos os servidores sejam tratados com respeito e igualdade.

