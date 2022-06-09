Covid-19: Xangai volta ao confinamento obrigatório

Por
Devair G. Oliveira
-
5

Medida é adotada em algumas áreas da cidade

Depois de uma quarentena geral que manteve em casa, durante dois meses, 25 milhões de habitantes, a cidade reabriu, mas com o reaparecimento de alguns novos casos corre agora o risco de voltar a fechar.

A decisão vai ser tomada em breve pelas autoridades chinesas.

Publicado em 09/06/2022 – 09:05 Por RTP* – Pequim

RTP - Rádio e Televisão de Portugal

 

 

