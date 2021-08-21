Motociclista bate de frente com carreta perto de Reduto

Motociclista bate de frente em carreta na BR- 262, sentido Reduto a Martins Soares.

Infelizmente o motociclista não resistiu e veio a óbito na hora.

Ainda não temos a identificação dos envolvidos até o presente momento.

