Brasileiros repatriados de Gaza já estão a caminho do Brasil 

O avião VC-2 (Embraer 190), cedido pela Presidência da República para atuar na Operação Voltando em Paz, decolou na manhã desta segunda-feira (13), do Cairo, no Egito, com 32 repatriados, e está a caminho do Brasil.  
Antes, a aeronave fará uma parada técnica em Las Palmas, na Espanha, e, em seguida, já no território brasileiro, fará outra na Base Aérea do Recife, de onde decola para a Base Aérea de Brasília, com previsão de chegada às 23h30. 
O governo federal já tem uma operação de acolhimento pronta para receber os brasileiros e seus familiares palestinos que deixaram a Faixa de Gaza. Os repatriados receberão apoio psicológico, cuidados médicos e imunização e terão um período de repouso em Brasília, em alojamento da Força Aérea Brasileira (FAB), antes de seguir para outras cidades brasileiras.  
De acordo com o Ministério da Saúde, a Força Nacional do Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS) está sendo mobilizada para oferecer aos repatriados os cuidados de saúde necessários logo que chegarem a Brasília.  
“A oferta, no momento da recepção, envolve cuidados psicológicos e clínicos, incluindo urgências e emergências que possam surgir. A equipe será formada por cinco profissionais da saúde: um médico, um enfermeiro e três psicólogos. Além disso, será disponibilizada uma ambulância do Samu/DF, tipo UTI móvel, com médico e enfermeiro, se houver necessidade de atendimento especializado em unidade da rede de saúde”, explicou a pasta, em resposta à Agência Brasil.
O grupo a caminho do país tem 22 brasileiros de nascimento, sete palestinos naturalizados brasileiros e três palestinos familiares próximos. Dos 32 repatriados, 17 são crianças, nove mulheres e seis homens.
