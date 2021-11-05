Prefeita Imaculada parabeniza Manhuaçu pelos 144 anos

Neste 5 de Novembro, Manhuaçu completa 144 anos.
Para dar os parabéns, a Prefeita Imaculada reforça o orgulho em ser filha dessa cidade e trabalhar para bem servir a população.
Secretaria de Comunicação Social de Manhuaçu
Neste 5 de Novembro, Manhuaçu completa 144 anos.
Para dar os parabéns, a Prefeita Imaculada reforça o orgulho em ser filha dessa cidade e trabalhar para bem servir a população.
Secretaria de Comunicação Social de Manhuaçu
|Cookie
|Duração
|Descrição
|cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.