Prefeita Imaculada parabeniza Manhuaçu pelos 144 anos

Jornal das Montanhas
Neste 5 de Novembro, Manhuaçu completa 144 anos.

Para dar os parabéns, a Prefeita Imaculada reforça o orgulho em ser filha dessa cidade e trabalhar para bem servir a população.

 

