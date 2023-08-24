Farmácias públicas vão divulgar estoques de medicamentos na internet

Medida entra em vigor em janeiro de 2024

Uma nova lei publicada, nesta quinta-feira (24) no Diário Oficial da União, determina que as farmácias públicas do Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS) passam a ter a obrigação de disponibilizar na internet os estoques de medicamentos. A medida foi sancionada e entrará em vigor em janeiro de 2024.
O dispositivo alterou a Lei Orgânica da Saúde, de 1990, que trata da promoção e do funcionamento dos serviços do setor. O texto adicionou ao campo de atuação do SUS, descrito na lei, a obrigatoriedade de “disponibilizar nas respectivas páginas eletrônicas na internet os estoques de medicamentos das farmácias públicas que estiverem sob sua gestão, com atualização quinzenal, de forma acessível ao cidadão comum”.
A proposta original foi apresentada pelo ex-deputado federal Eduardo Cury (PSDB-SP), em 2019, inspirada em uma iniciativa da Prefeitura Municipal de São José dos Campos, em São Paulo. Segundo ele, a divulgação dos estoques, além de melhor gestão na aquisição dos medicamentos, evitará o deslocamento desnecessário de pacientes. “Os pacientes perdem tempo e dinheiro nas visitas constantes às farmácias e não conseguem obter o remédio indicado, o que é, no fim das contas, um enorme desrespeito com os usuários da rede pública de saúde.”
Atualmente, o Ministério da Saúde já disponibiliza lista mais simplificada para o programa Farmácia Popular do Brasil, que faz parceria com a rede privada de drogarias. Nela aparecem os tipos de medicação voltados à atenção primária à saúde, que podem ser retirados nessa rede, mas as quantidades disponíveis não são informadas e não há atualização frequente.
Além das farmácias populares, também são geridas pelo SUS as farmácias hospitalares, as especializadas, que mantém medicamentos de alto custo, e as farmácias das unidades básicas de Saúde.
